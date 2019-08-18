Afghan president condemns Kabul wedding blast

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has condemned a terrorist attack on a wedding in Kabul, which killed over 60 people, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I strongly condemn the inhumane attack on the wedding hall in Kabul last night. My top priority for now is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack. On behalf of the nation I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were martyred," he wrote on Twitter. "In response to this targeted attack I have called an extraordinary security meeting to review and prevent such security lapses," Ashraf Ghani added.

"The Taliban cannot absolve themselves of the blame for they provide platform for terrorists. Today is the day of mourning," the Afghan president said.

A bomb that exploded in a wedding hall in Kabul killed 62 people and left 182 wounded. The Afghan Interior Ministry said that the attack had been carried out by a suicide bomber. Meanwhile, the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has denied involvement in the attack.

