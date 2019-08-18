9 killed in gunmen attack in central Nigeria: police

18 August 2019 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nigeria's police in central state of Benue on Sunday confirmed the killing of 9 people in the early hours of Saturday at a burial in Tongov district of the state, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

State police spokesperson Catherine Anene, who told reporters in Makurdi, the state capital, said a group of gunmen attacked mourners of a burial, killing four persons.

Additional five were killed during reprisal attacks on gunmen by local communities, she added.

The police spokesperson said operatives had commenced investigation into the matter, assuring that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

She urged the public to assist the police with relevant information that would lead to the culprits arrest.

