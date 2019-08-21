Court grants Ryanair injunction to stop Irish pilot strike

21 August 2019 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Irish High Court on Wednesday granted Ryanair (RYA.I) an injunction to prevent its Dublin-based pilots from going on strike later this week, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Ryanair went to court to obtain an order against Forsa, the parent body of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA), to prevent the Dublin-based pilots from striking for 48 hours on Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, Ryanair’s legal counsel told the High Court that Forsa had not allowed for the mediation process to be completed before announcing the strike and claimed the strike would be in breach of an agreement made between the airline and the union last year.

IALPA represents some 180 Dublin-based pilots who are directly employed by Ryanair.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Irish low-cost airline Ryanair enters Georgian market
Tourism 13:03
Hong Kong leader sees way out of chaos with dialogue and 'mutual respect'
Other News 20 August 13:42
Zimbabwe police ban opposition protest planned for Monday
Other News 19 August 12:39
Hong Kong teachers rally in thunderstorm at start of weekend of protests
China 17 August 13:23
Amazon faces online backlash in China for T-shirts with Hong Kong democracy slogans
Other News 15 August 13:49
Ryanair's Irish pilots agree to talks as strike looms
World 14 August 01:36
Latest
Azerbaijan's tourism potential to be presented in India
Tourism 15:06
Azerbaijan to hold presentation on tourism sector in three countries
Economy 15:03
Topaz Energy and Marine sees $24M increase in direct costs
Oil&Gas 14:55
Iran may increase electricity export through private sector’s support
Economy 14:49
OSCE monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops ends without incident
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:44
Revenue of Topaz Energy and Marine up by 56%
Oil&Gas 14:44
Iran discloses fruit and vegetable prices in Tehran
Economy 14:43
German president: Reopening Brexit talks on backstop unlikely
Other News 14:39
Iranian oil tanker hit by technical problem in Red Sea
Iran 14:33