Japan summons South Korean ambassador as row deepens

22 August 2019 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Japan on Thursday summoned the South Korean ambassador to protest Seoul’s decision to scrap an intelligence-sharing agreement with Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said, as relations between the neighbors further worsened, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Kono also told reporters that South Korea was misreading the security environment following its move. Seoul earlier said it was scrapping the intelligence-sharing pact, a decision that could escalate a dispute over history and trade and undercut security cooperation on North Korea.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Investments in Uzbekistan to reach $8.2B by end of 2019
Finance 14:43
South Korea to scrap intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid history feud
Other News 13:59
Japan's Yokohama says to join race to host newly legalized casino
Other News 10:26
South Korea says U.S., North Korea will restart dialogue 'soon'
Other News 09:27
Japanese report to say North Korea has miniaturized nuclear warheads
Other News 21 August 12:08
Uzbek volume of imports from Singapore up 10 times
Economy 20 August 18:22
Latest
Name of country's first electric vehicle brand in Georgia announced
Economy 18:25
Azerbaijani company to export dairy products to Central Asia
Economy 18:21
Oil refining increases in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 18:08
Protest letter against Armenia’s provocation sent to UN Sec.-Gen. - MFA
Politics 18:08
Iran's transit, export volume to Iraq to increase five times
Economy 18:00
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 17:50
Kazakhstan's National Sea Carrier increases oil transportation by nearly 60%
Oil&Gas 17:27
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 17:25
China-Uzbekistan JV buys batteries via tender
Tenders 17:23