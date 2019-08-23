Major fashion companies to make G7 pledge to help environment

Major fashion companies from around the world said on Friday they had signed a pact which they would present at this week’s G7 summit to help protect the environment, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The pact has been signed by 32 companies including the likes of Adidas, Burberry, Kering, Hermes, LVMH and Nike.

Protecting the environment will be a leading issue at the G7, with French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres having expressed concern this week over wildfires raging through the Amazon.

