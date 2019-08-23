Major fashion companies to make G7 pledge to help environment

23 August 2019 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Major fashion companies from around the world said on Friday they had signed a pact which they would present at this week’s G7 summit to help protect the environment, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The pact has been signed by 32 companies including the likes of Adidas, Burberry, Kering, Hermes, LVMH and Nike.

Protecting the environment will be a leading issue at the G7, with French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary General António Guterres having expressed concern this week over wildfires raging through the Amazon.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. state secretary visits Ottawa before G7 summit
US 04:15
Trump agreed with Macron's offer to invite Russia to G7 Summit in US in 2020
US 21 August 08:56
G7 summit seen ending without communique due to gaps on trade
Other News 20 August 10:53
'Punch in the gut' as scientists find micro plastic in Arctic ice
Other News 15 August 12:37
Western aluminum industry urges G7 to curb state subsidies
Other News 25 July 15:50
G7 urges tough Libra regulation, agrees to tax digital giants
Other News 18 July 17:34
Latest
Ireland could try to block Mercosur trade deal on Amazon concerns
Europe 14:12
Kazakhstan and Germany to develop a roadmap for expansion of investment cooperation
Economy 14:06
Construction works substantially complete at TAP compressor stations
Oil&Gas 14:05
Azerbaijan, Iran continue discussions on joint production of Earth sensing satellite
ICT 14:02
Total capital of Georgian companies in Turkey growing
Economy 13:57
Russia, Uzbekistan signed contracts for almost $30 M
Economy 13:47
Japan's Tepco to submit decommissioning plan regarding five reactors
Other News 13:43
Combat firing carried out by air defense means of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 13:42
UN consulting Turkmenistan in customs control issues
Turkmenistan 13:34