Nvidia follows Intel to predict strong growth in data center business

15 November 2019 04:01 (UTC+04:00)

Nvidia Corp on Thursday joined rival Intel Corp to predict strong demand for chips used in data centers after its third-quarter revenue and profit beat market expectations, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The company’s gaming chip business powered the quarterly results, but it said it expects the biggest revenue generating unit to be impacted in the fourth quarter by seasonal weakness for gaming cards used in personal computers and laptops.

The strong quarterly performance by the top chipmakers comes as a relief to the industry that is reeling under slowing demand due to a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

Nvidia said it expects data center growth to come from a rise in conversational AI, the ability for computers to engage in human-like dialogue, and inference, the process of using an algorithm for tasks such as translating audio into text-based requests.

“Like Intel, Nvidia saw big demand from its hyperscale customers, undoubtedly driven by machine learning training and inference needs,” Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy said.

The company in March outbid Intel to buy Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies Ltd for $6.8 billion, in a deal that is expected to help the firm boost its data center and AI business.

It will return to buying back stock after closing the acquisition, which it expects in the early part of next year, Nvidia said on Thursday.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $2.95 billion, plus or minus 2%, while analysts on average were expecting $3.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In the reported quarter, revenue from gaming business fell 6% to $1.66 billion, but beat analysts’ estimate of $1.54 billion, according to FactSet.

Total revenue fell 5% to $3.01 billion, but was above expectation of $2.91 billion. Excluding items, it earned $1.78 per share, above estimates of $1.57.

Shares of the company were marginally down in volatile trading.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
UN releases 18.7 mln USD for floods response in Somalia
Other News 00:39
Eastern Libya authorities stop plane from rival territory
Other News 14 November 23:12
7.4-magnitude quake hits Indonesia
Other News 14 November 22:19
Over 1M commercial flights carried out in Turkey in 10 months
Turkey 14 November 19:49
Chemical products account for over 10 percent of Turkey’s total exports for 10 months (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14 November 19:07
UAE, Egypt plan $20 billion spending on social, economic projects
Arab World 14 November 18:14
Latest
Dutch economy records stable growth in Q3
Europe 04:55
At least 2 killed in Southern California high school shooting
US 03:01
Turkey draw Iceland 0-0, qualifies for EURO 2020
Turkey 02:14
U.S. Fed buys $1.8 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none
US 01:23
UN releases 18.7 mln USD for floods response in Somalia
Other News 00:39
Putin: Russia still has lots of work to do in Syria's Idlib
Russia 14 November 23:55
Eastern Libya authorities stop plane from rival territory
Other News 14 November 23:12
Total progress on ammonia production project in Uzbekistan - 91% (Exclusive)
Business 14 November 22:36
7.4-magnitude quake hits Indonesia
Other News 14 November 22:19