Lebanese political parties agree on naming new PM

15 November 2019 05:41 (UTC+04:00)

Lebanese political parties agreed on Thursday to appoint former parliament member Mohammad Safadi as new prime minister, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Local TV Channel LBCI said that Hezbollah, Future Movement, Free Patriotic Movement and Amal Movement agreed on appointing Mohammad Safadi as next prime minister.

Former prime minister Saad Hariri resigned on Oct. 29 after the nationwide protests started on October 17 due to the incapability of the cabinet to implement structural reforms to save Lebanon's ailing economy.

Lebanese protesters are waiting for the formation of a new government that is capable of meeting their demands which include basic rights, such as electricity, healthcare and many more in addition to the recuperation of squandered public funds.

