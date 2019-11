At least one person was killed and five more were wounded in an explosion that rocked Kabul’s central district, Trend reports citing TASS.

The agency cited Afghan Interior Ministry Spokesman Nasraf Rahimi as saying that the blast had hit a UN car. The man killed in the blast is a foreigner, he said.

No further details are available.

Neither of the extremist groups has claimed responsibility for the incident.

