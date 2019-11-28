Death toll in Albania's earthquake rises to 35

28 November 2019 07:55 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck near the Albanian capital of Tirana has risen to 35, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake took place in the early hours of Tuesday and was followed by several powerful aftershocks. The disaster caused significant destruction, especially in the city of Durres.

According to the Albanian Daily News newspaper, hundreds of people were injured, 47 rescued from the debris and 25 more remain missing.

The search and rescue operation is underway.

Albania lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. The movement of the African plate to the north – where the Eurasian plate lies – sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.

The deadliest earthquake in Albania took place on November 26, 1920, in the Gjirokaster County, leaving some 200 people dead.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
5.3-magnitude tremor strikes off Albanian coast
Other News 27 November 22:25
Powerful quake kills 21 in Albania as buildings bury residents
World 27 November 00:50
Most powerful earthquake in decades rocks Albania, buildings damaged
Europe 26 November 09:45
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits south China: CENC
China 25 November 06:49
Tirana Int'l Fair kicks off
Europe 24 November 06:43
6.1 magnitude quake rocks off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
Other News 23 November 19:29
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Nov. 27-Nov. 28
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:19
Georgia begins developing waste management and recycling strategy
Finance 09:19
Ambassador: North-South Corridor to promote better trade between India and Azerbaijan
Business 08:37
Iraq condemns attack on Iran's consulate in southern Najaf
Other News 08:29
Chinese central gov't strongly condemns U.S. signing Hong Kong-related act into law
China 07:15
WHO reports 440,000 new measles cases globally in 2019
Other News 06:34
Iraqi Najaf's governor says nearly 50 policemen injured in violence outside Iranian consulate
Other News 05:55
Portugal announces 122-mln-euro plan to expand Port of Lisbon
Europe 05:11
Trump approves legislation backing Hong Kong protesters
US 04:26