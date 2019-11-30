Maduro says US, Colombia prepare provocation, mobilises Venezuelan army

30 November 2019 08:16 (UTC+04:00)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had information that Colombia and the United States were planning a provocation on the Bolivarian Republic's western border and called on all staff of the country's armed forces to be prepared for battle, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"I have information that Colombia, together with the US Southern Command are planning to launch another provocation at the Venezuelan border with Colombia. All staff of Venezuela's armed forces must be combat ready", Maduro said on Friday during his meeting with the country's transportation employees broadcast via Twitter.

The president added that the provocations served to incite a military conflict on the Venezuela-Colombia border in order to draw attention away from the protests taking place in Colombia.

Earlier in September, Maduro announced large-scale military exercises on the country's western border with Colombia, saying its neighbour presented a level orange security threat.

The two neighbouring nations regularly accuse each other of supporting anti-government forces.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings
US 03:48
China’s Huawei prepares lawsuit against US ban on subsidised rural use
China 29 November 22:25
Trump says U.S.-Taliban talks resumed amid Afghanistan visit
US 29 November 21:56
Biofertilizers created by Uzbekistan to boost profitability of agricultural products by 70% (Exclusive)
Business 29 November 16:31
Trump says U.S. to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists
US 27 November 08:05
NYC lawmakers vote to adopt vaping ban
US 27 November 06:42
Latest
Murat LeCompte: TANAP to turn Azerbaijan into Turkey’s second largest gas supplier (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:00
Syrian army repels attack from militants in Idlib province
Arab World 07:22
Israeli war jet attacks Gaza militants' facility in response to rocket firing
Israel 06:42
Serbian Intelligence Service says exposed network of spies from croatia
Europe 05:50
Paris train station partly evacuated due to bomb alarm
Europe 04:20
U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings
US 03:48
Suriname President Bouterse convicted of murder for 1982 executions
Other News 02:40
Three wounded in stabbing in the Hague
Europe 01:43
Man with knife holds 5 People hostage in centre of Rio
Other News 01:00