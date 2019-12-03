UN condemns brutal attacks on aid workers in South Sudan

The UN humanitarian agency on Monday strongly condemned brutal attacks on humanitarian aid workers in the Maban area of South Sudan, insisting the perpetrators be brought to justice immediately, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Alain Noudehou, humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan, cautioned that violence against humanitarian workers is "categorically unacceptable" and must stop.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure the members of the Relief International team receive the assistance and support they need at this difficult time," he said in a statement issued in Juba.

The statement came after several armed men in uniform broke into the Relief International compound located in the town of Bunj early on Sunday and assaulted five members of staff and robbed others of their cash and personal valuables.

According to the UN, the assaulted staff members have since been treated in hospital and are currently receiving counseling.

Noudehou said repeated incidents of violence against the humanitarian community are jeopardizing the humanitarian operation in South Sudan, which this year has reached almost five million people in need.

At least 115 aid workers have been killed since the start of the conflict in December 2013. Most have been South Sudanese nationals, said the UN.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news