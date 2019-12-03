UN condemns brutal attacks on aid workers in South Sudan

3 December 2019 00:39 (UTC+04:00)

The UN humanitarian agency on Monday strongly condemned brutal attacks on humanitarian aid workers in the Maban area of South Sudan, insisting the perpetrators be brought to justice immediately, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Alain Noudehou, humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan, cautioned that violence against humanitarian workers is "categorically unacceptable" and must stop.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure the members of the Relief International team receive the assistance and support they need at this difficult time," he said in a statement issued in Juba.

The statement came after several armed men in uniform broke into the Relief International compound located in the town of Bunj early on Sunday and assaulted five members of staff and robbed others of their cash and personal valuables.

According to the UN, the assaulted staff members have since been treated in hospital and are currently receiving counseling.

Noudehou said repeated incidents of violence against the humanitarian community are jeopardizing the humanitarian operation in South Sudan, which this year has reached almost five million people in need.

At least 115 aid workers have been killed since the start of the conflict in December 2013. Most have been South Sudanese nationals, said the UN.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bank of England's Carney to become U.N. climate finance envoy
Europe 1 December 20:55
'War against nature must stop,' U.N. chief says before climate talks
Europe 1 December 18:56
Turkmenistan, UN sign memorandum on modernization of customs procedures
Business 1 December 13:38
Iran dismisses French comments about nuclear deal's dispute mechanism
Nuclear Program 28 November 15:27
UNICEF rep talks on sustainable development in Azerbaijan
Business 26 November 12:36
IAEA to evaluate Uzbekistan’s plans for construction of NPP
Oil&Gas 25 November 14:07
Latest
Shootings in northern Mexico town kill 20
Other News 01:56
Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d'Or award
Other News 01:05
Turkey not 'blackmailing' NATO over Baltics plan, has full veto rights: source
Turkey 2 December 23:52
Italy set to grant funds to keep Alitalia afloat
Europe 2 December 23:19
Greek PM to visit U.S.
Europe 2 December 22:23
Kazakhstan's agricultural complex legislation to undergo changes (Exclusive)
Business 2 December 21:40
Stampede kills 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo
Other News 2 December 21:34
Iranian minister discloses amount of losses caused as result of internet shutdown
Business 2 December 21:01
Iran discloses volume of oil to be sold next Iranian year
Business 2 December 20:36