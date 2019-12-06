Mortars hit Iraq's Balad air base: military sources

6 December 2019 00:18 (UTC+04:00)

Two mortars landed inside Iraq’s Balad air base on Thursday, two Iraqi military sources said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

No casualties have been reported in the mortar attack against the air base, said the sources.

Balad base hosts U.S. forces and contractors and is located about 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Baghdad.

On Tuesday, five rockets landed on Ain Al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. forces in Anbar province in western Iraq without causing any casualties.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US intelligence claims Iran secretly storing short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq
US 5 December 08:26
Chinese envoy urges int'l community to support inclusive political dialogue in Iraq
China 4 December 02:15
5 rockets hit airbase housing U.S. troops in Iraq
Arab World 4 December 00:57
Iran advises citizens to refrain from visiting Iraq
Iran 3 December 09:49
Iran-Iraq joint industrial town to be built at Parviz Khan customs
Business 2 December 17:32
Iraqi premier resigns, ministers to continue their work
Other News 1 December 07:25
Latest
U.S. says Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests
US 00:58
DPRK expresses displeasure over Trump's remarks on military threat
Other News 5 December 22:48
OSCE MG co-chairing countries call for additional concrete humanitarian measures in Karabakh conflict’s settlement process
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 December 22:07
EU to support Albania to overcome situation caused by earthquake
Europe 5 December 21:33
Azerbaijani president views conditions at newly constructed building for earthquake-affected families in Shamakhi (PHOTO)
Politics 5 December 21:14
Azerbaijani president inaugurates 101-117th km section of Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway (PHOTO)
Politics 5 December 21:11
Azerbaijani president attends opening of ASAN Hayat complex in Shamakhi (PHOTO)
Politics 5 December 21:10
President Ilham Aliyev’s order on parliament’s dissolution aims for Azerbaijan’s benefit - experts
Politics 5 December 21:02
Turkmen banking sector exploring issues of cybersecurity
Finance 5 December 20:54