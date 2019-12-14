Thousands of Facebook employees had their bank info stolen

14 December 2019 08:29 (UTC+04:00)

Tens of thousands of Facebook employees had their personal banking information stolen last month after a burglar made off with a number of corporate hard drives grabbed from an employee’s car, Trend reports citing Bloomberg.

Compounding matters, the hard drives were unencrypted, giving the thief access to details like employee bank account numbers, names, and the last four digits of their social security numbers. Altogether, 29,000 Facebook employees had their information compromised, Bloomberg reported. The hard drives also included salary and other payment details.

The robbery happened on Nov. 17, and Facebook realized the hard drives were gone three days later, per Bloomberg. A little more than a week later, a “forensic investigation” confirmed the stolen hard drives included personal banking information. Facebook let employees who were impacted by the robbery know via email on Friday, shortly before Bloomberg reported the story.

The company has taken what it called “appropriate disciplinary action” against the payroll employee who was robbed for taking the hard drives out of the office, according to Bloomberg.

“We worked with law enforcement as they investigated a recent car break-in and theft of an employee’s bag containing company equipment with employee payroll information stored on it,” a Facebook spokeswoman told Bloomberg. She added there was “no evidence of abuse.”

