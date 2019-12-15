6.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Davao, Philippines

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a powerful 6.9-magnitude tremor has hit the island of Mindanao near the city of Davao in the Philippines, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The epicentre of the quake was situated 56 km (35 miles) southwest of the city, at a depth of 53 km (33 miles).

No tsunami warning has been issued by authorities following the quake. At the moment, there is no information about casualties or damage, inflicted by the tremor.

