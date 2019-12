An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 248 km SSE of Ushuaia, Argentina at 20:34:50 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 18.54 km, was initially determined to be at 56.9603 degrees south latitude and 67.2833 degrees west longitude.

