Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes coast along Canada's British Columbia

24 December 2019 00:37 (UTC+04:00)

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Canada's western province of British Columbia on Monday, following two slightly weaker quakes that hit just hours before. All were centered just offshore in the Pacific Ocean, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake happened at a depth of 10 kilometers roughly 175 kilometers west of Port Hardy, British Columbia. Just hours earlier, earthquakes of magnitude 5.7 and magnitude 5.2 were recorded in nearly the exact same location.

Emergency Info British Columbia reported there to be no danger of a tsunami and there have so far been no reports of damage.

​The province's west coast sits along a series of fault lines that extends around the perimeter of the Pacific Ocean collectively known as The Ring of Fire. Earthquakes are common along these faults, which are dotted by hundreds of volcanoes, many of them also active.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Zenith Energy in talks to purchase Anglo African Oil & Gas plc assets
Oil&Gas 23 December 18:00
5.2-magnitude quake hits Ushuaia, Argentina: USGS
Other News 22 December 03:19
Turkmenistan implementing program of earthquake risk reduction in high-risk earthquake zones
Turkmenistan 21 December 14:46
Zenith Energy makes private placement in Norway
Oil&Gas 17 December 12:26
Philippines hunts for survivors after quake levels trade building
Other News 16 December 07:25
5.0-magnitude quake hits Pacific-Antarctic Ridge: USGS
Other News 15 December 23:15
Latest
Japan mulls methods of discharging Fukushima plant's radioactive water
Other News 01:28
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev marks his birthday
Politics 00:01
Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss humanitarian aid to Syria, situation in Libya
Russia 23 December 23:51
UN urges Kenya to diversify food production
Other News 23 December 23:24
Italy parliament approves government's 2020 budget in confidence vote
Europe 23 December 22:34
Road carnages claim 589 lives in S. Africa since start of festive season
Other News 23 December 21:40
Azerbaijani CEC discloses results of municipal elections
Politics 23 December 21:02
CEC reviews video footage shot at municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 23 December 20:56
Azerbaijan’s CEC reviews appeals in connection with municipal elections
Society 23 December 20:48