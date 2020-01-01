62,000 arrests made over drug trafficking in Colombia in 2019

Colombia's anti-drug police said Tuesday it made more than 62,000 arrests on drug trafficking charges in 2019, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We were able to capture 3,616 foreign nationals, 59,018 Colombian nationals, and we extradited 190 people," said the police in an official release.

During 2019, they seized 276.7 tons of marijuana and taken over 273,000 doses of synthetic drugs off the streets, it added.

The cocaine seized were mostly from Narino, Valle del Cauca, and North Santander, and more than 39 tons of cocaine were seized at major ports of the South American country, with the port of Buenaventura registering the largest amount of 13.1 tons, according to the release.

The Colombian police voiced hope that people will continue using the anti-drug hotline to report suspicious activities.

