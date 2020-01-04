India calls for restraint after killing of Iranian commander by U.S.

India called for "restraint" on Friday as the situation in the Gulf escalated dramatically after the killing of a top Iranian military commander by the U.S. forces at Baghdad airport in Iraq, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian government said that the heightened tension had "alarmed the world."

"We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the U.S. The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India. It is vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so."

General Qasem Soleimani, who led a highly specialized Iranian armed force called Quds Force, was killed by U.S. forces on Thursday in a drone strike.

"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," the Pentagon said in a statement, calling the strike "decisive defensive" action aimed at deterring future Iranian attacks.

