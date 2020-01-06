Angola asks for support for fight against corruption: president

6 January 2020 07:41 (UTC+04:00)

Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Sunday called for support for his country's fight against corruption during a meeting with his counterpart of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, Trend repots citing Xinhua.

According to a press release by the Angolan presidency, Lourenco briefed Tshisekedi, who was on a working visit to Angola, on the country's latest actions concerning the fight against corruption and impunity, in Angola's western Benguela province.

The actions included an arrest on Dec. 30 of assets of Isabel dos Santos, daughter of former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos and also ex-head of a state-owned oil company, said the press release.

Lourenco noted that after a grace period, Angola has all the "legitimacy to take legal, judicial, diplomatic and other actions" to ensure the effective repatriation of funds illegally taken abroad.

Both presidents agreed that a six-month grace period for money repatriation, which is approved by a law passed on June 26, 2018, is a "great magnanimity."

The Law on Coercive Repatriation and Extended Loss of Assets, approved by the Angolan parliament, establishes procedures to coercively repatriate the lost assets to the country, in a bid to fight against endemic corruption and impunity.

