New Delhi to hold Assembly Election on 8 February

6 January 2020 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

The five-year term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on 22 February. In the last assembly elections of the city in 2015, the newly-formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the vote with a landslide win of 67 seats. The city will have a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress parties, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The much-anticipated Delhi Assembly elections will be held on 8 February 2020, and the votes will be counted on 11 February, India's Chief Election Commissioner announced on Monday.

There were a total of 14,692,136 electors in the final electoral roll of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi as of 6 January 2020. The last date for filing nominations is 21 January.

The elections will be held at 13,750 polling stations, involving 90,000 election officials.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced the new concept of absentee voters, which enables voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons.

People with disabilities and senior citizens above 80 years of age can either vote in person or through postal ballot.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Taiwan election is make or break for fleeing Hong Kong protesters
Other News 05:29
One dead, several trapped in building collapse in Delhi
Other News 5 January 07:36
Bolivia to hold general elections on May 3
Other News 4 January 20:24
Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Embalo claims victory, opponent says wait
Other News 31 December 2019 00:40
Abdullah's team rejects Afghan presidential elections' preliminary result
Other News 22 December 2019 17:19
Tories predicted to win majority in general elections
Europe 13 December 2019 07:35
Latest
Japanese woman turns 117 years old, extends record as world's oldest person
World 18:21
Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul Gushchulug poultry factory reveals output volume
Business 17:51
Azerbaijan’s Gilan Gabala Canning Factory to increase export of fruit juices
Business 17:30
Azerbaijani company eyes to increase supplies of confectionery products abroad
Business 17:22
458 candidates for MP registered in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:01
Russia eyes to supply geosynthetics to Turkmenistan
Business 16:55
Number of payment cards in Azerbaijan as of December 2019 disclosed
Finance 16:43
Number of startup products in Iran disclosed
Business 16:36
UK buys urea in Turkmenistan
Business 16:36