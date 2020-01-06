New Delhi to hold Assembly Election on 8 February

The five-year term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on 22 February. In the last assembly elections of the city in 2015, the newly-formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the vote with a landslide win of 67 seats. The city will have a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress parties, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The much-anticipated Delhi Assembly elections will be held on 8 February 2020, and the votes will be counted on 11 February, India's Chief Election Commissioner announced on Monday.

There were a total of 14,692,136 electors in the final electoral roll of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi as of 6 January 2020. The last date for filing nominations is 21 January.

The elections will be held at 13,750 polling stations, involving 90,000 election officials.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced the new concept of absentee voters, which enables voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons.

People with disabilities and senior citizens above 80 years of age can either vote in person or through postal ballot.

