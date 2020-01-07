Canada says some troops in Iraq to be moved temporarily to Kuwait for safety

7 January 2020 21:52 (UTC+04:00)

Some of Canada’s 500 military personnel based in Iraq will be temporarily moved to Kuwait for safety reasons, the country’s top military official said on Tuesday, due to fears of possible retaliation there after a U.S. drone strike on Iran’s top military commander, Trend reports citing Reuters.

General Jonathan Vance, chief of the defense staff, said in a letter to military families that “the news coming out of the Middle East is alarming for many of you.”

“Some of our people will be moved temporarily from Iraq to Kuwait,” he added. Simply put, we are doing this to ensure their safety and security.”

Some of the Canadian troops are taking part in a NATO mission while others are running Operation Impact, a Canadian initiative to train soldiers in Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Kuwait. In all some 800 Canadian troops are in the Middle East.

Earlier in the day, NATO said it was moving some of its trainers out of Iraq, without giving details.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday and the two men “emphasized the importance of de-escalating tensions and the need to support security and stability in Iraq,” Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian expert: Oil prices may rise
Oil&Gas 18:38
US-led coalition tells Baghdad it's preparing to 'move out' of Iraq
Arab World 01:21
Zenith Energy to provide loan to Anglo African Oil & Gas plc
Oil&Gas 6 January 11:20
Oil surges again as Iran, Trump trade threats
Oil&Gas 6 January 10:49
Iraqi parliament asks gov't to end presence of foreign forces in Iraq
Other News 5 January 19:21
NATO suspends training mission in Iraq
World 5 January 06:33
Latest
State Border Service denies Armenian lie about death of Azerbaijani border guard
Politics 22:41
Saudi minister met Trump, delivered message from crown prince: tweet
Arab World 21:26
Azerbaijan’s Masalli Brick Factory reveals export volumes for last year
Business 20:51
Turkey discloses number of passengers served at new Istanbul Airport in 2019
Turkey 20:50
Number of repo transactions in Azerbaijan increases
Finance 20:44
Export of kiwi and citrus fruits up in Iran’s Mazandaran province
Business 20:40
Azerbaijan’s Goychay Sud OJSC reveals export volumes of fruit juices
Business 20:37
Dairy producer in Azerbaijan reveals output volumes for last year
Business 20:33
Iran expects to increase shrimp breeding in Bushehr province
Business 20:30