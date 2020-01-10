25 soldiers, 63 'terrorists' killed in attack on military base in Niger

10 January 2020 04:43 (UTC+04:00)

On Thursday, a military base, located around 209 kilometres north of Niger's capital city of Niamey, was assaulted by unidentified militants, media reported. The attack left 25 Nigerien servicemen and 63 assailants dead while six soldiers were injured, the local defence ministry said as quoted by AFP, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The response with the combined air support of the Niger air force and partners made it possible to strike and rout the enemy outside our boundaries", defence spokesperson Colonel Souleymane Gazobi added.
He has also said that the incident took place in Chinegodar, in the western Tillaberi Region, at 01:00 p.m. local time and that the heavily armed militants came in vehicles and on motorbikes.

"The Defence ministry... offers its condolences to the victims and wishes the wounded a prompt recovery," the government statement said, adding that the army is trying to establish the identities of the attackers.
In December 2019, terrorists attacked an army camp in western Niger near the Malian border killing at least 70 soldiers, while 30 others went missing. The Daesh* terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Niger is part of the G5 anti-jihadist task force which also includes Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania and is fighting against Boko Haram militants as well as jihadists linked to the Daesh* group.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Syrian army responds to rebel attack in Idlib
Arab World 00:00
9-year-old girl attacked by shark in northeast Australia
Other News 9 January 06:30
Iran reveals details of attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base
Iran 8 January 10:19
IRGC attacks Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad base, claims 80 people dead
Iran 8 January 10:02
124 refugees evacuated from Libya to Niger
Arab World 2 January 07:38
Around dozen soldiers killed in another Burkina Faso attack
World 26 December 2019 03:30
Latest
Tehran asks Canada for information on Ukrainian plane crash after Trudeau's statement
Iran 03:00
Mexican volcano Popocatepetl spews fiery ash
Other News 02:07
Libyan coast guards detain 150 migrants at sea
World 01:34
Syrian army responds to rebel attack in Idlib
Arab World 00:00
Pelosi says she will send Trump impeachment articles when she's ready
US 9 January 23:19
BP reveals 2019 oil output volume at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli
Oil&Gas 9 January 22:31
South African military plane crash lands in Congo, no sign of major damage
Other News 9 January 22:27
ACG achieves the 500 millionth tonne production milestone
Oil&Gas 9 January 21:01
Biggest value of transactions at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for one company
Finance 9 January 20:53