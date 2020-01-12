Heavy rains kill 3 in Tanzania

Ongoing heavy rains in Tanzania's southern highlands region of Rukwa have killed three people and washed away four bridges, paralyzing transport in three neighboring regions, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Joachim Wangabo, Rukwa regional commissioner, said a pregnant mother and her daughter, and a primary school pupil were swept to death by raging waters that spilled over Kalambo River.

He said the rains also swept away four bridges in Rukwa region that connected Mbeya, Songwe and Katavi regions, paralyzing transport between the regions also known as the east African nation's bread basket.

Speaking on an inspection tour of areas devastated by the rains, Wangabo appealed to the public to stop crossing over flooded rivers.

