US imposes new North Korea-related sanctions - Treasury Department

14 January 2020 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has introduced sanctions against two companies for exploiting North Korean overseas labor, Korea Namgang Trading Corp and Beijing Sukbakso, on 14 January, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

A statement issued by the Treasury claims that the Korea Namgang Trading Corp has been involved in exportation of workers from North Korea to generate revenue for the country's government, while Beijing Sukbakso allegedly ran a China-based lodging facility to facilitate labor export.

"The exportation of North Korean workers raises illicit revenue for the government of North Korea in violation of UN sanctions," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said
Under a resolution unanimously approved by the UN in 2017, countries had until December 22, 2019 to send back all workers from North Korea.

News of this development come as North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un accused the Trump administration of deliberately wasting time, vowing that the prolongation of a stalemate in denuclearization talks will not be beneficial for the US.

Kim also declared that Pyongyang will no longer be bound by a preemptive ICBM test moratorium as long as Washington continues military drills on and around the Korean peninsula.

Since 2018, the United States and North Korea held bilateral talks in a bid to normalize relations between the two countries and to possibly achieve the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S., Japan, EU to meet on China ahead of Wednesday trade deal signing
US 06:01
U.S. troops describe 'miraculous' escape at Iraqi base attacked by Iran
Arab World 04:01
U.S. Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator
US 02:44
North Korea receives birthday greetings for Kim from Trump
Other News 11 January 10:46
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
US 10 January 23:27
Trump sends North Korea's Kim birthday greetings
US 10 January 15:16
Latest
Europeans trigger dispute mechanism in Iran nuclear deal
Europe 22:27
Incident occurs on Georgian-Azerbaijani border
Georgia 21:53
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend ceremony to mark 90th anniversary of Khoshbakht Yusifzade
Politics 21:52
American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX flight cancellations into June
US 21:25
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction
Finance 20:56
Khirdalan Steel Construction Plant in Azerbaijan talks plans for this year
Business 20:52
Volume of cargo transportation by sea up in Azerbaijan
Transport 20:49
Iran responds to European side’s statement on nuke deal
Nuclear Program 20:46
Iran's stock market index rises
Business 20:34