An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted San Jeronimo Ixtepec in southern Mexico at 0207 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 27.38 km, was initially determined to be at 16.6584 degrees north latitude and 94.9514 degrees west longitude.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news