3 students missing, 13 injured as under-construction building collapses in Indian capital

25 January 2020 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

Three students were reported to be missing and at least 13 others injured Saturday after an under-construction building collapsed in Indian capital New Delhi, police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The building collapsed at Bhajanpura area of the city.

According to officials, a coaching class was going on in the building when the incident happened.

"The incident happened at around 4:00 p.m. today," a police official said. "The rescue work is underway and the injured have been removed to hospital."

Authorities have rushed seven firemen to the spot to carry out searches in the debris.

"At least thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital," Chief of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg told media. "Three students are still missing."

It was not immediately known what caused the building to collapse.

