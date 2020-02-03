Panasonic posts higher profit on cost cuts, improved battery business with Tesla

3 February 2020 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Panasonic Corp on Monday reported a 3% rise in third-quarter operating profit, beating analyst estimates, aided by cost cuts and an improvement at the joint battery business with Tesla Inc, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Panasonic, which supplies battery cells for electric vehicles made by Tesla, posted a profit of 100.4 billion yen ($915.22 million) for the October-December period, versus 97.6 billion yen a year earlier.

The result compared with an average estimate of 67.36 billion yen from eight analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Panasonic maintained its profit forecast for the year through March at 300 billion yen, above an average estimate of 295.14 billion yen from 20 analysts.

Its battery business with Tesla improved sharply as the Gigafactory 1 plant in Nevada expanded production after several years of delays at the U.S. partner.

Tesla last week reported a second quarterly profit in a row as vehicle deliveries hit a record. The company said it would comfortably make more than half a million units this year, pushing its shares to new highs.

Panasonic has been struggling to find new growth drivers as its strategic shift from low-margin consumer electronics to factory automation devices and automotive components has suffered a setback due to a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war and higher-than-expected development costs.

As investments in the new businesses have failed to produce solid returns, it now prioritize cost cuts over growth, divesting unprofitable businesses and reorganizing product portfolio.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tesla extends profit run, promises record production, driving stock up 13%
US 30 January 05:17
Tesla's Musk seeks to allay water concerns at factory site after protests
US 26 January 22:18
Seven WW2-era bombs discovered on site of future Tesla plant in Germany
Other News 24 January 06:11
Tesla says it plans to open China design and research center
US 16 January 16:39
New Tesla registrations in California nearly halve in fourth quarter
US 16 January 13:26
Tesla starts work on Model Y program at Shanghai factory
US 7 January 12:21
Latest
Agricultural economy transforming in Azerbaijan
Business 12:03
Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz block expected to produce more in 2020
Oil&Gas 11:50
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey increases
Turkey 11:49
Azerbaijani women farmers to receive technical support
Economy 11:47
Turkey's foreign trade turnover increases
Turkey 11:42
Iran reduces sugar import by $1 billion
Business 11:41
Over 60 OSCE PA representatives to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:24
Azerbaijan's Access Bank sees increase in losses
Finance 11:22
US State Department highly appreciates cooperation with Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 11:21