Thai mall gunman killed by police
A gunman who killed at least 24 people in a shooting spree at a shopping mall in northeastern Thailand late Saturday was killed by the police, officials said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The massive shooting has left 24 people dead so far, with more than 60 injuries.
