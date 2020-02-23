At least 7 dead in Ecuador traffic accident

At least seven people were killed and more than 30 injured in a traffic accident in the southwestern province of Guayas on Saturday, according to the Transit Commission of Ecuador (CTE), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred on early Saturday morning when an interprovincial bus collided with a trailer from Peru on the Virgen de Fatima-Puerto Inca roadway, the CTE said on Twitter.

Rescue and medical emergency workers arrived at the scene soon after the accident and sent the injured to nearby healthcare centers, the CTE added.

Transit authorities have yet to announce the cause of the accident, which occurred at the start of a four-day holiday that marked the beginning of a carnival.

The National Police deployed more than 49,000 officers on Friday afternoon across the country to ensure security during the holiday, which will end on Tuesday.