S. Korea reports 376 new virus cases, total exceeds 3,500

South Korea reported 376 additional cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of infections here to 3,526, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

So far, 17 people have died in South Korea from the virus that emerged in China.

Of the 376 new cases, 333 are in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and 26 were reported in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Other major provinces and cities have also reported some infections, with Seoul reporting an additional five cases. South Korea's No. 2 city Busan added one more case.

Since raising the virus alert level to "red," the highest level, last Sunday, health authorities have been focusing on halting the spread of the virus in Daegu, the epicenter of the virus outbreak here, and North Gyeongsang Province.

As of Sunday morning, South Korea is carrying out tests on 32,422 people nationwide, while 61,037 people have tested negative in total.

The number of patients cured of the disease stood at 30.

South Korea confirmed its first new coronavirus case on Jan. 20 when a Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, tested positive for the virus.