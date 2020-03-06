UN Chief hopes Russia-Turkey deal on Idlib to lead to lasting ceasefire - spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that the Moscow-Ankara agreement to deescalate tensions in Syria’s Idlib will result in a lasting ceasefire in the province, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The Secretary-General hopes that this agreement will lead to an immediate and lasting cessation of hostilities that ensures the protection of civilians in northwest Syria, who have already endured enormous suffering", Dujarric said on Thursday.

As a result of six-hour-long talks in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib.