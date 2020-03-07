Policeman killed, 5 injured in suicide bombing near U.S. embassy in Tunisian capital

A suicide bombing on Friday near the U.S. embassy in the Tunisian capital Tunis killed one policeman and injured five others, including four security personnel and a woman, said a statement by the Tunisian Ministry of the Interior, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"At 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT), two suicide bombers, driving a scooter, blew themselves up near a security patrol near the U.S. embassy," said the ministry.

The killed is Taoufik Mohamed Missaoui, who was born in 1968 and a member of the internal security forces, it added.

Sofien Seliti, spokesman of the country's anti-terrorism judiciary body, confirmed in another statement that "the two terrorists who carried out the attack used a large quantity of explosives on board the scooter."

Seliti stressed that the efforts are currently focused on identifying the perpetrators of the suicide bombing.