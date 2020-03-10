Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits west off Indonesia's Sumatra

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake was registered on Tuesday off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the US Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The quake was registered at 14:06 GMT. Its epicentre was located at a depth of 24.3 kilometres (15 miles), 126 kilometres (78 miles) to the west from the village of Kuripan.

There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.