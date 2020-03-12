Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70
Thailand reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 70, health officials said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
All of the new patients had socialized and shared drinks, health officials said, adding that a tourist from Hong Kong had been the source of the infection.
“The Hong Kong tourist came alone and already went back. The 11 infected are all Thai,” said Sopon Iamsirithawon, director-general of the Communicable Diseases Department.
It was the biggest jump in cases for weeks in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report infections of the new COVID-19 virus that has since swept much of the world.
Latest
US State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor's expansion to generate new long-term sources of export revenue for suppliers
President Ilham Aliyev hosted official reception in honor of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
Operational Headquarters: Two more Azerbaijani citizens who arrived from abroad infected with coronavirus
Podium training of athletes involved in FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup underway at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of cybersecurity department of US Wish company talks about strategy, security technologies (Interview)