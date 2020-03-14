Ecuador confirms first coronavirus death
The first death from a disease caused by the novel coronavirus has been registered in Ecuador, the country’s Minister of Public Health Catalina Andramuno told reporters at a news conference in Quito, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The patient who was the first to contract the coronavirus has died today," she said.
An outbreak of the new coronavirus-related disease was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been registered in more than 110 countries. According to official statistics, about 134,000 people have contracted the virus. More than 5,000 of them died.
