Benin confirms first case of COVID-19

Benin confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Monday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to this statement, the patient is a 49-year-old male of Burkinabe nationality, who entered Benin on March 12.

"By retracing the route of the patient, it appeared that he left Burkina Faso on February 21 and stayed for 11 days in Belgium. He returned to Burkina Faso on March 4 and stayed there for 8 days until March 12, when he enterd Benin by air ", annonced the statement.

He went about his business on March 12 and 13 and did not respect the self-isolation measures prescribed at the airport. The patient went to a clinic on March 14, after presenting signs such as coldscoughs and fever.

"The patient went to the Cotonou isolation and care site on Sunday morning where he has received a test. The analyzes carried out on March 16 by the Beninese health authorities confirmed his diagnosis of COVID-19", added the statement.