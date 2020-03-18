Venezuela to implement quarantine in all states

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that the quarantine will be extended to the whole country to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a TV address Monday night, Maduro said the nationwide quarantine will start at 5 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Tuesday and called the move "an unavoidable and necessary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Maduro also said that 16 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of the infected to 33.

Partial quarantines have been imposed on seven Venezuelan states since Sunday, which Maduro said had proved successful.