The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea from North Pyongan province on Saturday local time, Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

On March 9, the DPRK reportedly test-fired short-range projectiles into the East Sea.

On March 2, it fired two unidentified projectiles into the eastern waters.