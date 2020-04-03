New Zealand confirms 49 new cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 49 new confirmed and 20 new probable cases of the COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable infections to 868 in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

There were no additional deaths reported and 103 people had recovered, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield from the Ministry of Health said at a press conference.

About half of the confirmed cases are linked to overseas travel, and 33 percent are local cases, he said, adding 1 percent of the confirmed cases are resulted from community transmission.

About 17 percent of the cases are still under investigation, Bloomfield said, adding most of the cases investigated are expected to be resulted from community transmission.

New Zealand entered the national lockdown last Wednesday, which will be in the place for at least four weeks.

The national state of emergency has been officially extended for seven days.

Bloomfield said anyone struggling with lockdown is advised to call the government hotline to discuss any mental health issues.