Chile announces 3,737 cases of COVID-19, with 22 deaths

Other News 4 April 2020 04:57 (UTC+04:00)
Chile announces 3,737 cases of COVID-19, with 22 deaths

The Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Friday the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country has raised to 3,737, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We had 333 new cases, despite the fact that more laboratory tests were carried out, and we have reached 3,737 cases of those diagnosed with the virus," Minister of Health Jaime Manalich said at a press conference, announcing the balance of cases confirmed over the last 24 hours, last updated at 21:00 local time (2400 GMT) on Thursday.

The official stated that to date, 22 people have died from COVID-19, four of them reported on Thursday.

Of this number, "three had very advanced, chronic diseases and were not treated in intensive care units or connected to a ventilator," he added.

He also said that there are 237 hospitalized patients, of whom 190 are on ventilators, and added that 29 people are currently in critical condition.

The government has declared quarantine in several cities of the country and has also installed customs and sanitary cordons, declared curfews, closed the nation's borders, suspended classes and non-essential work, and has recommended that citizens remain in their homes.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgian government prepares plan to save economy
Georgian government prepares plan to save economy
Dump trucks from Russia's Tatarstan delivered to Turkmenistan
Dump trucks from Russia's Tatarstan delivered to Turkmenistan
Minister: Georgian citizens have access to every food product
Minister: Georgian citizens have access to every food product
Loading Bars
Latest
IMF sees coronavirus-induced global downturn 'way worse' than financial crisis World 06:25
Number of patients contracted COVID-19 in Kazakhstan hits 464 Kazakhstan 05:43
Chile announces 3,737 cases of COVID-19, with 22 deaths Other News 04:57
COVID-19 cases in U.S. top 250,000: Johns Hopkins University US 04:09
World Bank provides 7.9 mln USD to Egypt to fight COVID-19 World 02:21
France’s coronavirus death toll rises by 600 in past day Europe 02:13
Coronavirus forces Madrid to turn ice rink into morgue Europe 01:33
WHO reports jump by 76,000 coronavirus cases in past day World 00:49
Murders rise in Mexico despite coronavirus restrictions Other News 3 April 23:51
Spain overtakes Italy in coronavirus cases, death rate slows Europe 3 April 23:05
Azerbaijan sees significant increase in volume of bank deposits in national currency Finance 3 April 22:00
U.S. big bucks turn global face mask hunt into 'Wild West' World 3 April 21:15
Iran, Belarus examine avenues to bolster economic cooperation Business 3 April 20:30
Azerbaijani State Migration Service presents video footage related to coronavirus (VİDEO) Society 3 April 19:59
Passenger traffic down at Georgian airports Transport 3 April 19:16
Georgian government prepares plan to save economy Business 3 April 19:06
Number of car insurance cases in Azerbaijan’s ATA Insurance company up in March Economy 3 April 18:56
Coal export increase observed in Kazakhstan Transport 3 April 18:31
Leader on operation systems market in Azerbaijan named ICT 3 April 18:25
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 3,605, up 23% in a day Europe 3 April 18:19
Dump trucks from Russia's Tatarstan delivered to Turkmenistan Business 3 April 18:19
Prices for some food products increase in Uzbekistan Finance 3 April 18:06
Georgia plans to purchase coronavirus monitoring application Georgia 3 April 18:02
Iran denies rumors on Japanese drug being effective against coronavirus Iran 3 April 18:00
Donations to Azerbaijan's Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus increase Economy 3 April 17:51
Chrome remains most popular browser in Azerbaijan ICT 3 April 17:49
Azerbaijan Railways company transports cargo uninterruptedly Economy 3 April 17:45
Iran to review claims of data leak from coronavirus screening website Iran 3 April 17:40
Top popular mobile device brand in Azerbaijan revealed ICT 3 April 17:34
Google remains most used search engine in Azerbaijan ICT 3 April 17:25
Kazakh-Chinese oil & gas company opens tender for oil extraction stabilization services Tenders 3 April 17:16
Minister: Georgian citizens have access to every food product Business 3 April 17:14
Azerbaijan Airlines brings Azerbaijani citizens from Istanbul back to country Society 3 April 17:08
Facebook remains leader among social networks in Azerbaijan ICT 3 April 16:58
Kazakhstan downs base rate to support its economy Finance 3 April 16:57
Coronavirus officially confirmed in all Kazakhstan's regions Kazakhstan 3 April 16:53
Georgia to give compensation to people affected by coronavirus spread Business 3 April 16:45
Norwegian Equinor talks work and co-op with Azerbaijan amid coronavirus spread Oil&Gas 3 April 16:33
ADB forecasts economic slowdown in Uzbekistan Finance 3 April 16:32
Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi dies from coronavirus Europe 3 April 16:31
EU waives customs duties, VAT on imports of medical equipment Europe 3 April 16:27
UK PM Johnson staying in coronavirus isolation with mild symptoms Europe 3 April 16:20
Uzbekistan's Commodity & Raw Materials Exchange launches trading on forward contracts Finance 3 April 16:15
Volumes of LNG transshipment through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 3 April 16:10
Azerbaijan's CAERC: Stirring investment market - most effective way to combat crisis Finance 3 April 16:02
ADB expects increase in economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2021 Finance 3 April 15:51
134 more die in Iran from COVID-19 Iran 3 April 15:38
OPEC will invite US oil regulator to online meeting on April 6 Oil&Gas 3 April 15:31
Azerbaijan’s Baku City Circuit among best F1 circuits of 21st century Society 3 April 15:28
Georgia takes measures to lead economy out of crisis Business 3 April 15:26
Australia does not recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 April 15:26
Rouhani: Iran to facilitate release of necessary goods from customs Iran 3 April 15:20
Volumes of benzoyl transshipment through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 3 April 15:19
US helps Uzbekistan to fight coronavirus Finance 3 April 15:10
Uzbekistan in talks with US to remove country from Jackson-Vanik amendment Economy 3 April 15:06
Kazakhstan announces wheat, flour volume allowed for export Business 3 April 14:48
EBRD pledges urgent financing for Azerbaijani companies Finance 3 April 14:47
Volumes of diesel transshipment through Turkish ports revealed Turkey 3 April 14:45
Azerbaijani center talks about new exclusive opportunities ICT 3 April 14:45
AsiaMoney magazine names best digital bank in Uzbekistan Finance 3 April 14:34
Russia transfers more test systems to Azerbaijan to carry out research on COVID-19 Politics 3 April 14:33
More than 15 million masks produced in Iran Iran 3 April 14:30
Iranian Red Crescent Society to help the unemployed Iran 3 April 14:24
Volumes of hexane transshipment through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 3 April 14:17
Prices for gasoline, diesel fuel decrease in Georgia Oil&Gas 3 April 13:59
Volume of LPG transshipment via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 3 April 13:54
SMS permission to go out does not apply to individuals over 65 in Azerbaijan Society 3 April 13:49
Geostat: Consumer Price Index increases in Georgia Business 3 April 13:31
Compulsory insurance payments in Azerbaijan up in February 2020 Economy 3 April 13:27
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery opens tender to attract repair services Tenders 3 April 13:26
Top five countries importing Azerbaijan's non-oil products disclosed Business 3 April 13:26
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of pedestrian crossing at intersection of Moscow Avenue and 20 January Street (PHOTO) Politics 3 April 13:19
TAP continues all engineering, procurement and construction activities amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 3 April 13:18
Presentation of system related to special quarantine regime held in Azerbaijan Society 3 April 13:16
Uzbekistan's Asaka Bank gets recognition from popular European publication Finance 3 April 13:02
NATO deepens partnership with Georgia Georgia 3 April 12:58
Kazakhstan to construct prefabricated hospitals to battle coronavirus spread Construction 3 April 12:55
TAP plans to introduce first gas in Albania and then in Italy in coming weeks, months: Murad Heydarov Oil&Gas 3 April 12:54
Azerbaijan's State Border Service: Armenian provocation in direction of Gazakh suppressed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 April 12:53
Azerbaijan to ban taxi services via private cars during coronavirus quarantine period Society 3 April 12:33
SOCAR discloses volume of investments in Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 3 April 12:25
Kazakhstan's GDP growth may slow down given oil & gas production reduction Oil&Gas 3 April 12:24
Uzbekneftegaz continues to increase gas production of Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 3 April 12:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 3 Finance 3 April 12:18
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 3 Finance 3 April 12:17
43 more test positive for COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, 6 recover Society 3 April 12:09
TOP-10 state non-oil exporting companies in Azerbaijan Business 3 April 11:52
Britain's coronavirus peak will be in next few weeks Europe 3 April 11:45
Kazakhstan's defense industry ventures start medical equipment manufacturing Business 3 April 11:39
ADB makes forecast on economic indicators of Georgia Business 3 April 11:27
TOP-3 products of Azerbaijan's non-oil export revealed Business 3 April 11:27
OPEC+ ministers to hold videoconference Oil&Gas 3 April 11:25
China advises foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing Other News 3 April 11:25
Uzbekistan reports more new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 3 April 11:14
Turkmenistan, Ukraine decide to hold regular consultations between MFAs Turkmenistan 3 April 11:11
Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 148 in Georgia Georgia 3 April 11:08
Use of SMS mechanism for elderly for permission to leave home in Azerbaijan explained Society 3 April 11:06
Saudi Arabia may seek US, Canada to be part of oil output cut Oil&Gas 3 April 11:00
Third major Kazakh city to be quarantined, to stop coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 3 April 10:57
Fitch Solutions: Dual demand & supply shock puts oil industry in severe stress Oil&Gas 3 April 10:43
All news