Chile announces 3,737 cases of COVID-19, with 22 deaths

The Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Friday the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country has raised to 3,737, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We had 333 new cases, despite the fact that more laboratory tests were carried out, and we have reached 3,737 cases of those diagnosed with the virus," Minister of Health Jaime Manalich said at a press conference, announcing the balance of cases confirmed over the last 24 hours, last updated at 21:00 local time (2400 GMT) on Thursday.

The official stated that to date, 22 people have died from COVID-19, four of them reported on Thursday.

Of this number, "three had very advanced, chronic diseases and were not treated in intensive care units or connected to a ventilator," he added.

He also said that there are 237 hospitalized patients, of whom 190 are on ventilators, and added that 29 people are currently in critical condition.

The government has declared quarantine in several cities of the country and has also installed customs and sanitary cordons, declared curfews, closed the nation's borders, suspended classes and non-essential work, and has recommended that citizens remain in their homes.