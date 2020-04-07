5.0-magnitude quake hits 79km WNW of Sinabang, Indonesia
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 79km WNW of Sinabang, Indonesia at 19:20:27 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 35.0 km, was initially determined to be at 2.8254 degrees north latitude and 95.753 degrees east longitude.
