Number of people crossing China borders cut 90% as part of virus efforts
China has reduced the number of people crossing its borders by 90% as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, an immigration official said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Speaking at a briefing, Liu Haitao, an official with the National Immigration Administration, said the number of cases was still on the rise in the countries along China’s borders.
China was working to limit all non-essential crossings, but it remained a huge challenge to control the large number of mountain passes, ferries and roads along the country’s long border, he added.
Latest
MasterCard talks non-cash payments, new technologies, benefits of digital economy in Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW)
Mechanism for monitoring implementation of legislation on compulsory insurance must be observed in Azerbaijan
Peter Tase: Heads of state of Turkic Council acted swiftly towards achieving steady, effective cooperation amid spreading coronavirus