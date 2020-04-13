Philippines records 18 new coronavirus deaths, 284 more cases
The Philippines health ministry on Monday reported 18 new coronavirus deaths and 284 additional infections, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have reached 315, while confirmed cases have increased to 4,932, adding 45 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 242.
