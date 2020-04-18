Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nation’s total to 2,733 cases, a senior official said on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Eleven of the new cases were in Bangkok and had a history of going to public areas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
No new deaths were reported and 1,787 people have recovered, he said.
Thailand has reported 47 fatalities since the outbreak escalated in January.
