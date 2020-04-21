South Korea state banks to provide up to $1.4 billion liquidity to Asiana Airlines
South Korea’s two state-owned banks said on Tuesday they had together decided to provide up to 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) in fresh liquidity to Asiana Airlines which is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Asiana can use the loans as needed, spokesmen for Korea Development Bank (KDB) and Export-Import Bank of Korea said.
