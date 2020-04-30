Tunisia reports 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 980 in total

The Tunisian Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday night five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infected to 980 in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Following a total of 585 lab tests, 47 cases tested positive, of which five were new cases and 42 were previously confirmed cases who were still infected with this virus," said the ministry in a statement.

A total of 294 patients have recovered in Tunisia while 40 deaths were reported in 13 provinces, according to the statement.

"The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 92, including 20 patients in intensive care units," it said.

According to official figures, a total of 22,062 lab tests have been carried out since March 2, the date of the first COVID-19 case in Tunisia.