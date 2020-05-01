Singapore confirms 932 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 16

Singapore reported 932 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the health ministry said, taking the city-state’s total infections to 17,101, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The island nation also reported one death, a 60 year-old male Singapore citizen, bringing the virus-related death toll in the country to 16.

Among the new cases, five are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while 905 cases are foreign workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said.