Flash flood kills 4 persons in N. Afghanistan

Four persons were killed and several houses destroyed as a flash flood swept parts of Tala-o-Barfak district in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province on Saturday, district governor Abdul Ahmad Barfaki said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Heavy rain followed by flash flood hit several villages in Tala-o-Barfak district late Saturday, besides killing four people also washing away several houses and badly damaging farmlands, the official said.

According to the official, rescue operation is underway to find the bodies of the killed persons.