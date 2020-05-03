Air force plane crash kills 6 in Bolivia

A Bolivian air force plane crashed during a humanitarian mission, killing all six people on board, said the Defence Ministry on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The tragedy occured near north-central Bolivia's city of Trinidad, the country's Air Force wrote on Twitter, confirming that two Bolivian crew and four Spaniards were all killed.

The twin-engine propeller plane would have arrived in the country's largest city of Santa Cruz, where the Spaniards were about to transfer for a flight to their homeland.

Investigation was underway to determine the cause of the incident, authorities said.