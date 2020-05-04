Netherlands coach Koeman in hospital with heart problem

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was admitted to hospital with a heart problem on Sunday night, his management agency announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 57-year-old national team coach and former Dutch international did not feel well after a cycling ride and felt pain in his chest. He was admitted to the AMC hospital in Amsterdam, where he was diagnosed with a heart problem.

"He has undergone a successful heart catheterization and will return home tomorrow," his agency stated. "Now he needs rest."

Koeman is coach of the Dutch national team since 2018. He led the Netherlands to Euro 2020, postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.